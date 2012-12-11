MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 11 Shippers will have the right to service agreements that could lead to penalties for Canada's railways for violating agreed levels of service, under long-awaited federal legislation unveiled on Tuesday.
The bill, unveiled by the federal government in a press conference in Winnipeg, seeks to address complaints by grain handlers, miners and shippers of commercial goods, who want better service from Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
The new provisions provide incentives to shippers and the railways to negotiate commercially, and give the Canadian Transportation Agency the power to issue a fine up to C$100,000 ($101,000) for each violation of an arbitrated service level agreement.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.