By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Aug 5 EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) and shipper Nustar
Energy LP (NS.N) said they signed a deal to build a rail offloading
facility in Louisiana to receive oil from U.S. shale oil prospects like the
the Eagle Ford in South Texas.
Crude's steep premium to natural gas has speeded the development of
shale oil in Texas, North Dakota and other states, while pipeline
development has lagged. Companies are relying on tanker trucks and railcars
to move the crude, but both are in short supply.
To ease the crunch, EOG and Nustar will build a 70,000 barrels-per-day
facility in St. James, Louisiana.
Capacity could double to 140,000 barrels per day with minimal
investment, EOG Chief Executive Mark Papa said on a conference call with
analysts.
EOG reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results as well as
encouraging well data on Thursday after the close of regular trading, news
that pushed the company's shares up nearly 7 percent on Friday.
"In every one of our horizontal oil plays, we have upbeat news that we
shared with you this quarter," Papa told analysts. "And that's pretty
rare."
Analysts at Raymond James characterized the quarter as a good one for
EOG and analysts at Howard Weil in New Orleans upgraded the stock to
"market outperform" from "market perform."
The companies plan to build a new rail unit in the first quarter of
2012 and two storage tanks with a combined 360,000 barrels of capacity by
May 2012.
EOG built rail in the Bakken shale to move its oil from the region. The
company has a sand mine in Wisconsin to source sand used in its hydraulic
fracturing jobs, a way to combat soaring oilfield service costs, the
company said.
Papa also told investors he plans to retire in 18 months after turning
65 in September. He said his successor will be a long-time EOG executive
with "EOG DNA."
Shares of EOG climbed $6.42 to $98.55 in morning trading on the New
York Stock Exchange.
