July 25 RailAmerica Inc, which agreed to
be bought by bigger rival Genesee & Wyoming Inc for
$1.39 billion, posted a higher quarterly profit as it shipped
more goods at a higher price.
The short-line railroad operator said second-quarter net
income rose to $11.4 million, or 23 cents per share, from $8.7
million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
RailAmerica said the second-quarter profit includes several
charges and gains from acquisitions, early retirement of debt
and tax credits.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $156.1 million.
Carloads and average revenue per railcar rose 4 percent.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)