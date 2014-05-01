(Updating to add mayor quotes, details throughout)
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, April 30 A CSX Corp train
carrying crude oil derailed and burst into flames in downtown
Lynchburg, Virginia, on Wednesday, spilling oil into the James
River and forcing hundreds to evacuate.
In its second oil-train accident this year, CSX said 15 cars
of a train traveling from Chicago to Virginia derailed at 2:30
p.m. EDT. Fire that erupted on three of the cars was
extinguished several hours later, the company said.
The three cars, each weighing 100 tons, fell down an
embankment into the river and were still leaking oil on
Wednesday evening, city mayor Michael Gillette told Reuters.
There were no injuries, and the nearly 350 residents who
were evacuated earlier in the day were allowed to return to
their homes, he said.
(Click here for a map of location of the derailment:link.reuters.com/mac98v)
This is the sixth fiery derailment to occur in North America
since a runaway train in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, derailed and
exploded, killing 47 people last July. Another CSX train
carrying crude oil derailed in Philadelphia in January, nearly
toppling over a bridge.
The latest incident, a short distance from office buildings
in the city of 77,000, brought more calls from environmentalists
for stricter regulations on shipping crude oil by rail.
Containing the oil spill was the city's biggest concern as
cleanup efforts began, Gillette added. The river flows into
Chesapeake Bay.
CSX was sending a crew to clean up the wreckage on Wednesday
evening, and city officials expected the company to remove the
derailed tank cars by the end of business on Thursday.
Kathy Bedsworth, owner of the Carriage House Inn bed and
breakfast in Lynchburg, the commercial hub of central Virginia,
told Reuters that flames streaked as high as 60 feet.
"There was black, black, black smoke and huge billows of
flames. The flames were taller than the buildings," she in a
telephone interview after heading to the scene of the incident
five blocks from her guest house.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators were
already on site. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it
was sending Federal Railroad Administration inspectors to the
scene, and the Environmental Protection Agency said an official
was heading there to help the state monitor air quality.
The origin of the cargo, the train's final destination and
the cause of the accident were not known. One of the only oil
facilities to the east of Lynchburg is a converted refinery in
Yorktown, now a storage depot run by Plains All American
. The company did not immediately reply to queries.
NEW RULES
With more trains hauling crude and flammable liquids across
North America, U.S. regulators are expected soon to propose new
rules for more robust tank cars to replace older models;
Canadian authorities did so last week.
"With this event, regulators could try to expedite the
process, and they'll likely err on the side of the more costly
safety requirements," said Michael Cohen, vice president for
research at Barclays in New York.
Tougher rules could raise costs for companies that lease
tank cars and boost business for rail-car makers.
Residents across the country have voiced concern about oil
trains, often a mile long, passing near their communities,
particularly in New York and the Pacific Northwest. Derailments
have also occurred in North Dakota and Alabama.
In Virginia, environmental groups including the Sierra Club
and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation have opposed expansion of
crude-by-rail shipments through the region to the Yorktown
terminal, which can handle 140,000 barrels per day. CSX's route
through populated areas like Lynchburg and its proximity to the
James River have been mentioned as special concerns.
In January, CSX Chief Executive Michael Ward told analysts
the company planned to boost crude-by-rail shipments by 50
percent this year. He said the Jacksonville, Florida-based
railroad was working with U.S. regulators to address safety
concerns in light of recent derailments and fires.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Joshua Schneyer, Anna Driver,
Patrick Rucker, Josephine Mason, Ian Simpson; Editing by David
Gregorio and Prudence Crowther)