By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, March 11
NEW YORK, March 11 Stung by customer backlash
over last winter's patchy service, Berkshire Hathaway's
BNSF Railways invested billions in shoring up its operations.
But in addition to hiring more than 7,000 new workers and
spending $5.5 billion on improvements to its 32,500-mile (52,300
kilometer) network, the railway also has done something
unexpected: it pulled thousands of rail cars off its lines.
The strategy appears to have paid big dividends this winter,
helping ease congestion on tracks and speed up traffic,
according to a Reuters analysis of weekly data the industry
supplies to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
BNSF rail cars that were stuck at terminals for an
average of 35 hours last winter are now back on the tracks in
less than a day. The trains are also moving 15 percent faster
than they did last year, reducing critical travel times, data
shows.
"BNSF disappointed many of its customers," Berkshire
Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said in a letter to shareholders
last month about last year's performance of one of North
America's top railroads.
"However, our outsized expenditures are beginning to show
results."
The railway's metrics, which have not been previously
reported, have improved markedly this winter, reflecting less
congestion, increased investments and weaker demand from the oil
and agricultural industries. Since October, BNSF has cut its
number of cars by 9 percent to just under 237,000, whereas the
rest of the industry grew by 0.4 percent.
Anthony Hatch, owner of New York-based transportation
consultancy ABH Consulting says all rail operators struggle to
strike the balance between the number of cars on the tracks and
freight volumes. BNSF is the only major U.S. rail operator,
though, to cut the number of cars in the past two years.
MORE WITH LESS
In its latest report, BNSF showed strong year-over-year
increases in the number of carloads of grain and petroleum
products hauled during the first two months of 2015 combined
with double-digit declines in container and trailer volumes.
BNSF spokesman Mike Trevino said that improvements, such as
building extra tracks and sidings, essentially allowed fewer
cars to move the same amounts of freight.
"We did some things operationally that allowed us to take
cars off the railroad while still being able to generate the
same or better number of movements," Trevino said.
Other major rail carriers also have spent billions on
upgrades and bigger workforce, but none has reduced car counts
or seen as dramatic improvements in travel speed and the time
cars spent in terminals.
CSX, which last year carried about a quarter of
BNSF's crude load, reported relatively steady car dwell times.
Canadian Pacific, which faced similar criticism as
the much larger BNSF, saw small overall decreases in dwell
times.
CSX spokeswoman Melanie Cost said the company has hired
1,900 frontline employees in 2014, bought new locomotives and
upgraded lines where crude oil traffic has soared to ease
capacity constraints and improve performance.
BNSF's geographical focus on the nation's Corn Belt states,
along with North Dakota, a leading shale oil and grain producer,
means it struggled more than its peers to keep up with demand
generated by the oil boom and bumper crops.
The stress, aggravated by a series of paralyzing winter
storms, led to nagging delays that plagued major shippers and
triggered scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and regulators.
One refiner, Philadelphia Energy Solutions, was hit
so hard by the delays last year that it ordered a half-dozen
extra tankers of crude before the start of this winter season.
This year, however, the extra reserve proved unnecessary,
leaving the laden tankers idling offshore for months, according
to a trader with knowledge of the situation. The company would
not comment on its supplies.
Other big customers are also taking note of the improvement
in areas served by BNSF, which pledged further $6 billion for
capital maintenance in 2015 touting it the biggest amount ever
invested in a single year by a North American rail company.
"Rail was a lot better this year. We didn't see the delays,"
said Mark Formo, president of the North Dakota Grain Growers
Association. "In fact, we saw cars showing up for deliveries a
day early."
In a February survey by the Soy Transportation Coalition all
respondents said cycle times - how long it takes a train to pick
up a shipment, deliver it and return - have improved from last
year.
To be sure, some customers primarily credit fewer
weather-related disruptions and cooled demand for oil-by-rail
and grain shipments for better service.
"To me it's market driven," said Brian Hammerbeck, president
of Dakota Mill & Grain. "Prices are down, and you have farmers
keeping more of it, so it's a much different environment."
ABH's Hatch says, however, many factors were at play,
including rail operators' determined push.
"Weather helped, money helped, focus helped, time helped."
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)