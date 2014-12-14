NEW YORK Dec 14 A Reuters analysis identified 10 federal and state grants either approved or pending approval, totaling $84.2 million, that helped boost the number of rail cars carrying crude oil across the nation. Here is a description of each one. Granting Agency: Ohio Development Services Agency Amount: $12.4 million Year: 2011 Recipient: Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority and Midwest Terminals of Toledo Description: Described as a public-private partnership, the project at the former Chevron refinery involved building lines to support a new crude rail offloading terminal.

Granting Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Amount: $10 million Year: 2012 Recipient: Philadelphia Energy Solutions Description: Used to help build a $76 million crude rail offloading facility at refinery. The company has since invested more money and now the terminal can accept roughly two-thirds of the refinery's 335,000-barrel-a-day capacity. Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation Amount: $10 million Year: 2013 Recipient: South Eastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Description: Used to separate a CSX freight and commuter line that became crowded as demand for crude by rail grew in the Philadelphia area. Granting Agency: New York Department of Transportation Amount: $2 million Year: 2013 Recipient: CSX Description: To add a 3.6-mile rail just south of Albany that became overcrowded with crude rail cars heading to and from the port in the state capital. Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation Amount: $6.6 million Year: 2012 Recipient: Oklahoma Department of Transportation Description: To upgrade 49 miles of state-owned rail line to carry crude oil out of the Anadarko Basin. Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation Amount: $1.8 million Year: 2013 Recipient: Oklahoma Department of Transportation Description: Rehabilitate rail lines between Erick and Sayre to transport 26,000 barrels of crude oil per week. Granting Agency: Oregon Department of Transportation and Columbia County Amount: $8.9 million Year: 2014 Recipient: Portland and Western Railroad Description: To fund public safety projects allowing the railroad to drive trains faster and put more train on the line, resulting in higher crude oil deliveries to a terminal owned by Global Partners. Granting Agency: Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board Amount: $1.5 million Year: 2013 Recipient: Casper Crude to Rail LLC Description: Help fund infrastructure improvements at a new rail terminal in Casper, Wyoming that will have an initial storage capacity of 750,000-barrels-per-day and will be served by BNSF. Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation Amount: $15 million (pending approval) Recipient: City of Spokane Valley, Washington Description: To build an overpass over a busy BNSF track where crude rail shipments are expected to grow rapidly, reducing vehicle traffic jams and increasing rail speed. Granting Agency: U.S. Department of Transportation Amount: $10 million Recipient: Texas Department of Transportation Year: 2012 Description: To expand the Nueces River Rail Yard at the major port in Corpus Christi, Texas. Among other things, according to the grant application, the money was used to help bring in crude oil from the Eagle Ford shale. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, editing by John Pickering)