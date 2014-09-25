* InnoTrans Berlin trade fair features industry's
innovations
* Alstom, Bombardier battle cheaper Chinese manufacturers
* Onboard connectivity, tintable windows to spruce up trains
By Natalie Huet
BERLIN, Sept 25 Trains are likely to become more
like long-haul planes, with customised carriages and tablets
embedded into hi-tech seats, as Western manufacturers fight back
against cheaper Chinese rivals and Europe's railways open up to
greater competition.
Europe's rail passengers may feel their comfort has long
been overlooked by an industry still largely in the hands of
cash-strapped governments and struggling to compete with
low-cost airlines as well as coaches and cars.
But that looks set to change, judging by exhibitors at this
week's InnoTrans trade fair in Berlin, the world's biggest venue
for rail equipment suppliers worldwide, where companies flaunted
their latest innovations on a site as big as 28 soccer fields.
At the stand of France's Alstom, maker of the
high-speed TGV, visitors could try out a prototype of new seats
for long-distance trains, with headphones embedded in the
headrest and a table converted into a multimedia tablet.
From there you could read the news, watch videos, check on
your travel itinerary, order food, dim the lights and even
convert the windows into a giant screen.
"Beyond speed, we're looking to make the journey a pleasant
moment - less noisy, cooler, more connected and personalised,"
said Benoit Perrin, vice-president of marketing at Alstom
Transport.
Such innovations are costly and could take years to reach
trains, especially where public budgets are being reined in.
But there are powerful incentives to make them happen.
In the past few years, China's CNR and CSR have overtaken
Alstom and its larger Canadian rival Bombardier to
become the world's top makers of rail rolling stock by revenue.
Struggling to compete on price, the Western firms have
identified passenger comfort as a potential way to fight back.
Like Alstom, Bombardier exhibited electrochromatic glass
windows which can be dimmed -- by passengers or automatically --
to reduce glare and heat on a sunny day.
The market is worth fighting for. According to UNIFE, the
European Rail Industry Association, the world market for rail
supplies including trains and infrastructure will grow at around
2.6 percent per annum to reach 170 billion euros ($216 billion)
a year in 2017.
DIAMOND-SHAPED DUBAI TRAM
The focus on innovation could also appeal to Europe's train
operators as they gear up for greater competition.
By 2019, the European Union wants the rail market to be
fully deregulated, so passenger train operators from one country
could compete for tenders in another member state.
That could lead to demands for greater customisation of
carriages from rail companies seeking a competitive edge.
Alstom is already on the case. In Morocco's capital Rabat it
decorated tramways with mosaic patterns, while in Reims, in
France's Champagne region, it gave them a V-shape reminiscent of
a champagne flute.
In Dubai, it designed them with a diamond-shaped nose and
three classes: "Gold", "Silver", and "women and children".
Industry executives reckon the oil-rich cities of the Gulf
are the most obvious target for off-beat designs and
gadget-packed trains.
Another promising market lies in the traffic-jammed cities
of southeast Asia, where authorities want people to switch to
mass transit, said Yeshpaul Soor, managing director of Volo TV,
a UK company that provides onboard entertainment solutions.
"They could say: why would you want to be sitting in a car?
Look how good this is," he told Reuters.
Volo TV has equipped long-distance trains in Australia and
Britain with individual touch screens featuring music and video
on demand. For shorter journeys -- on metros, trams or intercity
trains -- it offers an entertainment server to which passengers
can connect remotely via their smartphone and, from there,
access the same features on their own mobile screen.
Soor argues that the need for onboard entertainment is all
the more pressing given that having a reliable internet
connection on high-speed trains remains a challenge today.
"Passengers today don't understand why it's so hard to have
access to the same kind of information on a train as they can at
home," said Olivier Bourhis, France director of Nomad Digital, a
provider of onboard wireless solutions recently selected by
Alstom to fit German regional trains with Wi-Fi.
This is basically because it's hard to keep a connection
when you're constantly moving from one antenna to the next, and
rail providers are working with telecoms firms to improve that.
"We're in a race to connectivity," Bourhis said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro)
(Editing by Mark Potter)