MILAN Aug 20 Italy's infrastructure minister said on Thursday he was opposed to a privatisation of the railway network, adding there was a debate under way inside the government over what to do.

"I confirm the position I have always held from the start of this discussion: for me the railway network should not be privatised," Graziano Delrio said in an interview with the Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Delrio is considered close to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his position may mark the latest setback to Italy's privatisation plans.

Ferrovie dello Stato is one of several state assets earmarked for sale as Italy looks to lower its public debt.

The sale of a first stake has been expected to be completed next year and the government has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser.

Under successive governments in the last few years Italy's privatisation programme has suffered repeated delays and revenue targets have been lowered.

Delrio said a long-term plan for the railways was needed to create a national transport champion.

"It's better if the network stays public," he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Gavin Jones and Jason Neely)