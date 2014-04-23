OTTAWA, April 23 Canada announced a unilateral
three-year phase-out of older oil tanker rail cars on Wednesday,
moving ahead of the United States after last year's derailment
in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, that killed 47 people.
And within 30 days it will prohibit the most dangerous of
those tank cars, those which have no continuous reinforcement of
their bottom shells, from carrying crude oil or ethanol.
The Transport Department's response to the Lac-Megantic
disaster said integration of North America's market necessitated
close cooperation with the United States but that for now it
would move more aggressively.
