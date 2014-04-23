TORONTO, April 23 The Canadian government will
require a rapid phase-out of older-model tank cars commonly
used to haul crude oil by railroad, responding to
recommendations made after last year's deadly train accident in
Quebec, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The federal government will also require railways to prepare
for catastrophic explosions by making emergency response plans
mandatory for all crude-oil shipments that pass through Canada,
according to the Globe and Mail. The newspaper cited sources
familiar with a package of policy reforms that will be announced
on Wednesday.
Older-model DOT-111 tank cars have been criticized as prone
to puncture and gas buildup, and shippers are expected to be
given between two and three years to switch to newer models for
certain flammable good shipments, including oil. That's a much
shorter time period than rail-car suppliers have proposed.
The rule changes would mean Canada is acting ahead of the
United States, which has yet to set a timetable for any
regulatory changes. In the past, the Canadian government has
emphasized the tight integration of North American rail
industry.
The move comes after a horrific accident last July that
destroyed the center of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, killing 47 people.
The Quebec disaster was one of a series of recent rail accidents
involving crude oil in the United States and Canada.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty and Alden
Bentley)