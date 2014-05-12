(Company corrects to say rail line back in service Sunday
instead of Saturday in 4th paragraph)
May 12 U.S. railroad company Union Pacific Corp
said on Monday
that a rail line on which a train derailed in northern Colorado
was back in service.
The line, which is used about once a day, connects Windsor,
which is in the Niobrara shale play in northeastern Colorado, as
well as other towns in the state.
The train, which was heading from Windsor to an East Coast
destination, spilled 5,300 gallons of oil on Friday morning.
Mark Davis, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said there were
no injuries and the rail line was back in service by Sunday
evening. He did not know who owned the oil or its exact
destination.
