June 24 Coal miners such as Cloud Peak Energy Inc and Arch Coal Inc in the Wyoming basin are having to wait to ship out coal as crude and grains crowd the railroads. The delays are also forcing utilities to switch to more expensive natural gas. Revenue per car load for coal have declined for Union Pacific Corp and Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC - the two rail road operators in the basin. UNION PACIFIC CORP Average revenue per car (in $) For Coal: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 2,236 2,352 2,329 For Chemicals: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 3,307 3,255 3,225 For Agriculture: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 3,815 3,846 3,694 ** Average dwell time (in hours) Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 30.7 28.0 27.4 BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE LLC Average revenue per car (in $) For Coal: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 2,174 2,216 2,231 For Agriculture: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 4,136 4,153 3,734 Industrial Products: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 3,113 3,113 2,984 ** Average dwell time (in hours) Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q1 2013 31.6 29.0 25.1 ** Average dwell time is the time that loaded railcars spend in a terminal awaiting movement. The shorter the dwell time, the more efficient the container utilization will be. Source:- Company releases, filings, rail freight report by Marsh McLennan (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)