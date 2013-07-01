UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Rainbow Chicken Ltd : * Announcement relating to acquisition of a further 23.9% of new foodcorp
holdings proprietary limited * Transaction will increase rcl's effective interest in foodcorp to 88.1%. * Will pay foodcorp a total cash consideration of R393 million for their 23.9%
stake in foodcorp
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources