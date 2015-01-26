Jan 26 The Raine Group, a boutique merchant bank
focused on the technology, media and telecoms sector, plans to
hire Viacom's former CEO Tom Freston as a senior
adviser, the New York Times reported.
Freston, who founded MTV Networks, is currently principal at
Firefly3 LLC, a consulting and investment company.
Raine hopes to utilize Freston's experience to help the
company find opportunities for its newest investment fund, the
New York Times said. (nyti.ms/1tenmUk)
The Raine Group, which advised SoftBank on its acquisition
of Sprint in 2012, is expected to announce the appointment on
Monday.
The Raine Group and Freston could not immediately be reached
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)