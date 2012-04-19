* Co sees higher than expected mill throughput due to soft
ore
* CEO says this will lead to greater than expected gold
output
* Revised preliminary economic assessment expected by end of
Q2
TORONTO, April 19 Canadian gold exploration
company Rainy River Resources believes it has stumbled
on to a whole new gold district in northern Ontario, where it is
developing its flagship Rainy River project, Chief Executive
Raymond Threlkeld said.
The project, located about 400 kilometers (250 miles) south
of Goldcorp Inc's legendary Red Lake gold mine and
roughly 200 kilometers west of Osisko Mining Corp's
Hammond Reef gold project, has a very promising future ahead of
it, Threlkeld said on Thursday.
Toronto-based Rainy River expects a soon to be released
study on its namesake project to outline stronger production and
processing numbers, along with some increases in capital costs.
"The ore is a little bit softer than we originally designed
for, so it will allow a little bit more throughput. We were
looking at 32,000 tonnes per day, but it could be as high as
35,000 tonnes per day," Threlkeld said.
"We think we might average (annually) closer to between
350,000 ounces and 375,000 ounces, versus the 329,000 ounces we
are currently estimating on average over the life of mine."
The updated output and processing numbers will be part of a
revised preliminary economic assessment that is set to be
completed around the end of the second quarter.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)