* Co sees higher than expected throughput due to soft ore
* CEO says this will lead to increased gold production
* Revised preliminary economic assessment seen by end of Q2
* Co expects capital costs on project to be close to C$800
mln
(Adds further details from interview, background)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 19 Canadian gold exploration
company Rainy River Resources believes it has stumbled
on a whole new gold district in northern Ontario, where it is
developing its flagship Rainy River project, Chief Executive
Raymond Threlkeld said.
The project, located about 400 kilometers (250 miles) south
of Goldcorp Inc's legendary Red Lake gold mine and
roughly 200 kilometers west of Osisko Mining Corp's
Hammond Reef gold project, has a very promising future ahead of
it, Threlkeld said on Thursday.
Toronto-based Rainy River expects a soon to be released
study on its namesake project to outline stronger production and
processing numbers, along with some increases in capital costs.
"The ore is a little bit softer than we originally designed
for, so it will allow a little bit more throughput. We were
looking at 32,000 tonnes per day, but it could be as high as
35,000 tonnes per day," Threlkeld said.
"We think we might average (annually) closer to between
350,000 ounces and 375,000 ounces, versus the 329,000 ounces we
are currently estimating, on average, over the life of mine."
The updated output and processing numbers will be part of a
revised preliminary economic assessment that is set to be
completed around the end of the second quarter.
COST OVERHANG
Threlkeld, who said he coveted the Rainy River project long
before he joined the company, cautioned that the revised
assessment will show higher capital costs, reflecting increases
in labor and materials costs.
He expects capital costs to be closer to the C$800 million
mark, up from a previous estimate of about C$680 million.
"There might be some capital increases and that is just to
be expected," he said. "We'd be foolish if we said otherwise."
Cost concerns have weighed heavily on the minds of equity
investors in the mining sector with dramatic cost increases seen
on some large projects in recent months. These worries have also
led to a pullback in Rainy River's share price, Threlkeld said,
as some shareholders fret about the amount of equity that might
have to be issued to fund the project.
But in an industry in which a CEO's reputation often
overshadows the merits or demerits of projects, Threlkeld has
enjoyed some big successes not only in identifying and building
mines, but also in returning value to shareholders.
Threlkeld, an American, has developed mines for the likes of
Barrick Gold and Coeur D'Alene Mines during his
30-plus years in the sector. In his stint at Western Goldfields
from 2006 to 2009, he led a team that developed and put into
operation the Mesquite Gold mine in California three months
ahead of schedule.
Moreover, on his watch the market capitalization of Western
Goldfields rose to about $300 million from $12 million in less
than 24 months. Threlkeld left Western Goldfields after it was
bought by New Gold in 2009. He now sits on the board of
New Gold along with such industry titans as Randall Oliphant,
the former head of Barrick Gold, and Pierre Lassonde, the former
president of Newmont Mining Corp.
ATTRACTIVE ASSET
The company has already outlined measured and indicated gold
resources of 5.7 million ounces and inferred resources of 2.3
million ounces at Rainy River, and Threlkeld said he is
confident it will find more.
"Certainly there is a minimum of 10 million ounces here and
it could get substantially larger," he said. "There could be
strings on a pearl so to speak, as we move outward. Also the
deposit is not closed off at depth, so there is tremendous scope
to expand as we go deeper."
Threlkeld said his interest in Rainy River was sparked well
before he joined the company as its president and CEO in June
2009.
When he was CEO of Western Goldfields, Threlkeld had
attempted to buy Rainy River. Weeks after Western Goldfields was
bought by New Gold, Threlkeld jumped in to replace Rainy River's
CEO Nelson Baker, who was retiring.
"I'm a geologist and I loved the geologic potential of this
project," he said. "And it's lived up to it."
Threlkeld is adamant that his plan is to develop the asset
and take it into production, not sell out anytime soon.
"We are good business people too, if the right offers come
around, so be it, but our plan really is to move forward and
de-risk the project," he said. "That's the best thing we can do
for our shareholders."
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)