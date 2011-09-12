(Follows alerts)

Sept 12 Canada's Rainy River Resources Ltd said drilling in the western area of its northwest Ontario gold project continued to show narrow zones of high-grade gold mineralization and wider zones of low-grade gold mineralization.

Drilling at the Rainy River gold project is still in the early stage, the precious metals explorer said in a statement.

The company, which has completed 113,000 meters of the 170,000 meter drilling program, said drilling progress has slowed.

The Rainy River gold project is an advanced stage exploration project and has year-round road access with powerlines in close proximity, according to the company's website.

It hosts 4.4 million ounces in measured and indicated resources, and about 2.3 million ounces in inferred resources, as at June 29, Rainy River Resources said on its website.

The company plans to add one to two additional diamond drill rigs to the property by early October.

Shares of the company closed at C$11.12 on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)