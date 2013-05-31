TORONTO May 31 New Gold Inc agreed on Friday to acquire gold exploration company Rainy River Resources Ltd for about C$310 million ($301 million) in a bid to expand its asset base in Canada.

New Gold is offering 0.5 of a New Gold common share for each Rainy River share tendered, or C$3.83 in cash. It said the offer represents a premium of 42 percent over Rainy River's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Toronto-based Rainy River owns the gold project of the same name located in northwestern Ontario. The project has about 4 million ounces in proven and probable gold reserves and some 6.2 million ounces in measured and indicated gold resources.