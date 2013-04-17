UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI, April 17 Raisio Oyj : * Raisio and intellectual ventures to set up a joint venture in Finland to
commercialize Benemilk * Raisio's Nordic Feed Innovation Oy will own 75% and Intellectual
Ventures (IV) 25% of joint venture (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources