ROME Feb 25 Italy's state broadcaster Rai must keep at least a 51 percent stake in its listed transmission towers operator Rai Way, the government said on Wednesday after a company belonging to Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset group said it wanted to buy the unit.

EI Towers, indirectly controlled by Mediaset, said in a statement late on Tuesday it would offer Rai Way investors the equivalent of 4.5 euros per share, or a premium of about 22 percent over Tuesday's closing price.

The offer has drawn strong opposition from unions and political rivals of former Prime Minister Berlusconi, who say there would be a conflict of interest in allowing Mediaset to control key infrastructure of a rival broadcaster.

In a statement, the government said the listing of Rai Way in November last year had been a success but it noted that Rai was bound by a government decree to retain control of at least 51 percent in Rai Way. It currently holds a 65 percent stake.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)