ROME, March 3 Italy's Antitrust Authority on Wednesday asked for more information on EI Towers' bid to take over rival Rai Way, calling current information on the offer "seriously incomplete", according to a statement.

It said EI Towers had five days to respond.

EI Towers, indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's broadcasting group Mediaset, launched a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) unsolicited offer last week for Rai Way, which owns TV broadcast towers.

But the Italian government, which owns 65 percent of Rai Way through state TV Rai, appeared to shut the door on the proposal saying current legislation stipulated that at least 51 percent of the mast operator had to remain under the control of Rai.

In a statement last night, EI Towers said there was no law requiring the state to keep a controlling stake in Rai Way. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)