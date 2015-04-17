(Adds EI Towers statement)

By Claudia Cristoferi

MILAN, April 17 Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers has abandoned plans to bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, following political and regulatory opposition to a deal.

EI Towers said in a statement later on Friday it had withdrawn its merger filing with Italy's competition watchdog - effectively making a first step to withraw the bid - and its board would make a final decision on Wednesday. It gave no further details.

The decision marks a setback for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who controls EI Towers via his Mediaset group, and was aiming to create a single domestic operator in the TV and radio transmission tower business.

In February EI Towers launched an unsolicited bid worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to take control of Rai Way but the plan stumbled on the government's demands that at least 51 percent of the company should remain under state control.

In an attempt to unlock the impasse, EI Towers said it was ready to accept just 40 percent in Rai Way. But on Thursday state broadcaster Rai said its 65 percent stake in Rai Way was "strategic", effectively ruling out any possible sale.

"The statement from Rai buries the chance of a new offer for Rai Way," the source told Reuters.

The EI Towers bid has been closely watched in Rome for its possible impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is pushing to complete wide-ranging reform of electoral laws that will require broad support in parliament.

Rai left the door open to future mergers and acquisitions in the sector by saying on Thursday it backed Rai Way plans to strengthen its market position through M&A.

A source familiar with the matter said this week Italian infrastructure fund F2i might be interested in investing in consolidation of the towers market, but that nothing concrete had been put on the table.

Combining EI Towers and Rai Way would put Italy on a par with countries such as France, Britain and Spain by creating a single domestic operator and saving costs.

The two companies have a market capitalisation of 1.5 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros respectively. ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Writing and additional reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Luca Trogni and Susan Thomas)