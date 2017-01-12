UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
SAO PAULO Jan 12 Raízen Energia SA plans to sell up to $500 million in 10-year bonds as early as Thursday, as the Brazilian biofuels and logistics conglomerate seeks to refinance existing debt, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said.
Raizen Fuels Finance, the Raízen subsidiary offering the debt, is initially offering investors a yield "in the mid to high 5 percent area," said the person, who requested anonymity since the deal is in the works.
Raízen, a joint venture equally owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Brazil's Cosan SA Industria & Comercio, hired the investment banking units of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander and Banco Bradesco SA to manage the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.