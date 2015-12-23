Dec 23 Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade is reviewing a proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen Energia and trader Wilmar Sugar, according to a notice published on Wednesday in the government gazette Diario Oficial da Uniao.

The proposed joint venture, according to the notice, aims to export Brazilian VHP sugar.

"The current supply relationship between Raízen and Wilmar would be strengthened by this association," the companies said in the notice.

Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan and Anglo-Dutch Shell, did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Roberto Samora)