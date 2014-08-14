Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
(Repeats to fix formatting)
Aug 13 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said the country was in need of clearer procedures when companies go bankrupt and called for new rules to remedy the situation.
"We need a bankruptcy code. We need equity to be seen as equity and debt to be seen as debt. Today there's a lot of confusion... We need that confusion to be changed," he said.
Rajan said the country's economy was in a much better position to tackle external shocks than last year, when the rupee currency tumbled to a record low.
"Given our macro economic position, political situation ... I don't think we are in same vulnerable position as last year," Rajan said at an event in Mumbai. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation