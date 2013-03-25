BRIEF-Beazer Homes announces tender offer for 7.500pct senior notes
* Beazer Homes announces tender offer for 7.500pct senior notes due 2021
March 25 * Rengan rajaratnam pleads not guilty to insider trading charges -- court
hearing
MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's communications watchdog said on Tuesday it had received a letter from LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it had blocked, in which the company said it was not willing to take steps to comply with a Russian data storage law.
* Propetro holding corp - sees ipo of 20.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $16.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing