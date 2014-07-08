BRIEF-AuRico Metals receives Environmental Assessment approval for Kemess Underground Project
* Aurico metals receives environmental assessment approval for kemess underground project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 * U.S. jury reaches verdict in trial of rengan rajaratnam for alleged insider
trading conspiracy -- court official * Verdict to be read shortly in Manhattan federal court
* Aurico metals receives environmental assessment approval for kemess underground project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western potash corp. Obtains final order for plan of arrangement
SANTIAGO, March 15 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines posted a net profit of $69 million for all of 2016 and $54 million for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, saying that currency appreciation in key market Brazil boosted its bottom line.