By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 9 Galleon Group hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director Rajat Gupta are seeking to overturn penalties imposed
against them for insider trading, citing a recent U.S. court
decision that narrowed the definition of that offense.
Rajaratnam, who is serving an 11-year prison term, is trying
to void a $92.8 million penalty in a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission civil case, while Gupta wants to throw out
his criminal conviction, which led to a two-year prison term,
according to court filings late last week.
The men are the highest-profile defendants convicted in a
U.S. insider trading crackdown, focused mainly on hedge funds,
unveiled in 2009.
Rajaratnam, 57, was convicted of fraud and conspiracy over a
variety of trades that prosecutors said generated $63.8 million
of illegal profit. Gupta, 66, who is also a former McKinsey & Co
global managing director, was convicted of passing tips to
Rajaratnam about Goldman's financial results and an investment
from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
But in seeking lesser punishments, both men cited a Dec. 10
ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that
overturned two insider trading convictions.
That court said insider trading required knowledge that
insiders who passed confidential tips did so in exchange for
personal benefits "of some consequence."
In a filing late on Friday night with the 2nd Circuit,
Rajaratnam said his criminal case, which was the basis of the
SEC penalty, involved several transactions in which he "had no
knowledge of a benefit conferred upon the tipper."
Gupta, meanwhile, told his trial judge Jed Rakoff on March 5
that jurors never found that his tips were "part of an agreed
upon exchange of tips for consequential benefits, resulting in
his conviction for conduct that is not a crime."
Jennifer Queliz, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in Manhattan, declined to comment. SEC spokesman John
Nester also declined to comment.
The cases are SEC v. Rajaratnam, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 11-5124; and U.S. v. Gupta, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-cr-00907.
