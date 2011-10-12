Oct 12 On Thursday, convicted inside trader Raj
Rajaratnam is expected to become the latest white-collar
criminal to be sentenced to a federal prison term. U.S.
District Judge Richard Holwell will determine whether, and for
how long, the 54-year-old Galleon Group hedge fund founder will
go to prison. Exactly where is in the hands of the Bureau of
Prisons, which takes several factors into consideration, said
bureau spokesman Ed Ross. While placing defendants within 500
miles of their release residence is a priority, their medical
needs and the availability of space can also play a role, said
Ross.
Here is a look at where other white-collar convicts are
serving their terms:
BERNARD EBBERS
The former WorldCom Inc CEO was convicted in 2005 for
running a $11 billion fraud that led to the bankruptcy of his
company. He is serving a 25-year sentence in the Federal
Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana. The low
security level facility offers inmates classes in basket
weaving.
CONRAD BLACK
The former head of newspaper group Hollinger International
Inc was convicted in July 2007 of defrauding his employer.
After being released from prison last year while his case was
on appeal, Black returned to prison in September to serve the
remaining 13 months of his sentence. Black is an inmate at the
Federal Correctional Institution in Miami. It's the same
facility where former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega was
imprisoned for drug smuggling and money laundering.
DENNIS KOZLOWSKI
The former head of Tyco International Ltd was convicted in
2005 of stealing more than $150 million from Tyco and is
serving his 8-1/3 to 25-year prison term at the
medium-security level Mid-Sate Correctional Facility in Marcy,
New York. Fortune magazine reported that Kozlowski sued state
prison officials in May, after his request to participate in a
work-release program was denied. (Rajaratnam, convicted in
federal court, will not be sentenced to the Mid-State facility
since it is a state prison.)
BERNARD MADOFF
The financier who orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in
U.S. history is serving a 150-year sentence in the Federal
Correctional Institution-Medium in Butner, North Carolina.
Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal
reported last year that Madoff was physically assaulted by
another inmate in December 2009. A prison spokeswoman told the
newspaper that Madoff informed staff that he was not assaulted,
which was consistent with an investigation into the incident.
JOSEPH NACCHIO:
The former CEO of Qwest Communications, who was convicted
in 2007 of 19 counts of insider trading, was sentenced to six
years in prison, later reduced by two months. He is serving out
his sentence at a prison camp for minimum male offenders in
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The facility offers bike riding
(stationary), bocce ball, horseshoes, table top games, pool,
ping-pong and weight lifting.
JEFFREY SKILLING:
The former Enron executive was convicted in 2006 of charges
stemming from the collapse of the one-time energy giant.
Despite a continuing appeals process, Skilling remains in
prison in the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in
Littleton, Colorado. The facility has a recreation yard,
gymnasium, weight room, hobby shop, music room, and wellness
center.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)