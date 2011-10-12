Oct 12 On Thursday, convicted inside trader Raj Rajaratnam is expected to become the latest white-collar criminal to be sentenced to a federal prison term. U.S. District Judge Richard Holwell will determine whether, and for how long, the 54-year-old Galleon Group hedge fund founder will go to prison. Exactly where is in the hands of the Bureau of Prisons, which takes several factors into consideration, said bureau spokesman Ed Ross. While placing defendants within 500 miles of their release residence is a priority, their medical needs and the availability of space can also play a role, said Ross.

Here is a look at where other white-collar convicts are serving their terms:

BERNARD EBBERS

The former WorldCom Inc CEO was convicted in 2005 for running a $11 billion fraud that led to the bankruptcy of his company. He is serving a 25-year sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana. The low security level facility offers inmates classes in basket weaving.

CONRAD BLACK

The former head of newspaper group Hollinger International Inc was convicted in July 2007 of defrauding his employer. After being released from prison last year while his case was on appeal, Black returned to prison in September to serve the remaining 13 months of his sentence. Black is an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami. It's the same facility where former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega was imprisoned for drug smuggling and money laundering.

DENNIS KOZLOWSKI

The former head of Tyco International Ltd was convicted in 2005 of stealing more than $150 million from Tyco and is serving his 8-1/3 to 25-year prison term at the medium-security level Mid-Sate Correctional Facility in Marcy, New York. Fortune magazine reported that Kozlowski sued state prison officials in May, after his request to participate in a work-release program was denied. (Rajaratnam, convicted in federal court, will not be sentenced to the Mid-State facility since it is a state prison.)

BERNARD MADOFF

The financier who orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history is serving a 150-year sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution-Medium in Butner, North Carolina. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Madoff was physically assaulted by another inmate in December 2009. A prison spokeswoman told the newspaper that Madoff informed staff that he was not assaulted, which was consistent with an investigation into the incident.

JOSEPH NACCHIO:

The former CEO of Qwest Communications, who was convicted in 2007 of 19 counts of insider trading, was sentenced to six years in prison, later reduced by two months. He is serving out his sentence at a prison camp for minimum male offenders in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The facility offers bike riding (stationary), bocce ball, horseshoes, table top games, pool, ping-pong and weight lifting.

JEFFREY SKILLING:

The former Enron executive was convicted in 2006 of charges stemming from the collapse of the one-time energy giant. Despite a continuing appeals process, Skilling remains in prison in the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Littleton, Colorado. The facility has a recreation yard, gymnasium, weight room, hobby shop, music room, and wellness center. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)