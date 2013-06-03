* Rengan Rajaratnam charged with fraud, conspiracy
* Older brother Raj Rajaratnam serving 11-year prison term
By Jonathan Stempel
June 3 Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of
imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, is negotiating
with prosecutors on a possible resolution to his criminal
insider trading case, including a possible plea, a court filing
shows.
U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan agreed
to delay a scheduled conference to July 30 from June 4, which
federal prosecutors in a May 30 letter said would "permit the
defendant and the government to continue discussions that may
lead to the resolution of this case before trial."
Prosecutors said they had already provided trading records,
wiretap transcripts and other "significant" evidence to Rengan
Rajaratnam "to facilitate plea discussions," and that both sides
"agree that it would be very helpful to have additional time for
these discussions."
The government said the delay would also give the defense
more time to review evidence it has already received.
Vinoo Varghese, a lawyer for Rengan Rajaratnam, had no
immediate comment. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
in Manhattan declined to comment.
Prosecutors had accused Rengan Rajaratnam of conspiring with
his brother to trade illegally in the stocks of technology
companies Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Clearwire
Corp. in 2008, resulting in $1.2 million of illegal
profit.
Rengan Rajaratnam pleaded not guilty on March 25, entering
his plea after voluntarily returning to the United States from
Brazil, where he had lived and worked for the prior year.
He was freed on $1 million bond and surrendered his
passport. The defendant is a U.S. citizen born in Sri Lanka.
Rengan Rajaratnam, whose full first name is Rajarengan, had
been a portfolio manager at his brother's hedge fund firm
Galleon Group. He also faces separate U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission civil charges.
Prosecutors have charged close to 80 people and won
convictions or guilty pleas on more than 70 in an insider
trading probe that was unveiled in October 2009 and which has
focused on hedge fund employees and corporate executives.
Raj Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison sentence. Rajat
Gupta, a former McKinsey & Co. consulting firm chief and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc. director, was sentenced to two years in
prison for passing tips to Raj Rajaratnam. Both are appealing
their convictions.
The cases are U.S. v. Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00211; and SEC v.
Rajaratnam in the same court, No. 13-01894.