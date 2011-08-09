NEW YORK Aug 9 Raj Rajaratnam, the Galleon
Group hedge fund founder who was found guilty on insider
trading charges in May, asked a judge on Tuesday to impose a
sentence "substantially below" what is called for under federal
guidelines.
Prosecutors have said that under federal rules, Rajaratnam
faces between 15-1/2 and 19-1/2 years in prison. In a court
filing, lawyers for Rajaratnam said such sentence would
overstate the seriousness of his crimes.
Lawyers for Rajaratnam also cited his health, arguing that
such a sentence would ensure that he "will die in prison and
will die much sooner than he otherwise would."
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Richard Chang)