NEW YORK Aug 9 Raj Rajaratnam, the Galleon Group hedge fund founder who was found guilty on insider trading charges in May, asked a judge on Tuesday to impose a sentence "substantially below" what is called for under federal guidelines.

Prosecutors have said that under federal rules, Rajaratnam faces between 15-1/2 and 19-1/2 years in prison. In a court filing, lawyers for Rajaratnam said such sentence would overstate the seriousness of his crimes.

Lawyers for Rajaratnam also cited his health, arguing that such a sentence would ensure that he "will die in prison and will die much sooner than he otherwise would."

(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Richard Chang)