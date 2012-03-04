BRIEF-Jerusalem Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 545,951 dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, March 4 The board of Saudi Arabia's al Rajhi bank accepted the resignation of its chief executive, Abdullah al-Rajhi, replacing him with Suleiman al-Zain, according to a statement on the bourse website on Sunday.
The statement said the resignation, for which it gave no reason, would be effective from April 1 and that he would continue to work on the board. (Reporting by Isabel Coles)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 545,951 dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
* ABN Amro reduces Brent price forecast for H1 2017 to $50/bl (Recasts, updates prices)
* Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2l04Xc4) Further company coverage: