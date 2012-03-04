DUBAI, March 4 The board of Saudi Arabia's al Rajhi bank accepted the resignation of its chief executive, Abdullah al-Rajhi, replacing him with Suleiman al-Zain, according to a statement on the bourse website on Sunday.

The statement said the resignation, for which it gave no reason, would be effective from April 1 and that he would continue to work on the board. (Reporting by Isabel Coles)