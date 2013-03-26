BRIEF-Net Element enters into amendment to master exchange agreement
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
PARIS, March 26 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday said a European bailout for Cyprus which imposed losses for depositors was a unique and exceptional case which should not be replicated in other countries.
At a joint presser with French president Francois Hollande, Rajoy also said it was important to stick to the agreed calendar for the creation of a banking union in Europe.
"This is an exceptional and unique case, which is being exceptionally applied to Cyprus," he told journalists.
"Spain will defend that we agree in June on a system for a European recapitalisation of banks and in December for a guarantee for deposits and a single resolution system."
* Semgroup Corp announces pricing of $325 million senior notes
* Priced $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025