MADRID Nov 20 Mariano Rajoy, poised to
become Spain's new prime minister after Sunday's election, is a
cautious moderate who makes an unlikely crisis manager for a
country engulfed in the euro zone's debt crisis.
The colourless 56-year-old former interior minister
struggles to crack a smile and his huge, 17 percentage point
lead in opinion polls is built more on mistakes by the
Socialists, in power for the past seven years, than on his own
vision or inspiration.
Still, his centre-right People's Party is expected to win by
a landslide with voters blaming the Socialists for economic woes
that have pushed the country's unemployment rate to 22 percent,
the highest in the European Union. The country is expected to
head back into recession next year.
Financial markets are looking to Rajoy for swift action to
prevent Spain being sucked deeper into the euro zone debt
crisis. On Thursday the country had to pay 6.98 percent interest
to buyers of a 10-year bond, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen
as untenable.
But Rajoy, who studied law and worked as a land registrar
before getting into politics in his mid-20s, is better known for
self-restraint, for listening carefully to advisors and for
preaching patience than for taking strong initiatives or
inspiring his followers.
The son of a judge, Rajoy has the impenetrable demeanour
typical of his native Galicia in northern Spain, where people
are famed for their reserve and for answering a question with a
question.
"He will make the right decisions, but as in the rest of the
European Union right now, the question is whether the decisions
can be made in time," said Jose Maria Areilza, dean of the IE
law school in Madrid.
Rajoy, who has little international experience and limited
English, is expected to name a heavyweight economy minister to
deepen painful austerity measures at home and travel abroad to
persuade investors that Spain has its accounts in order.
MOVING TO THE CENTRE
After being elected to several local and regional posts in
Galicia in the 1980s, Rajoy moved to Madrid and served in four
different ministerial posts under Jose Maria Aznar, Spain's
pro-Washington prime minister from 1996-2004.
Aznar named Rajoy to succeed him as party leader, and if it
had not been for an Islamist attack on Madrid commuter trains
three days before the 2004 parliamentary election, he would
probably already have been prime minister by now.
Aznar wrongly blamed Basque separatist group ETA for the
train bombings, which were carried out by Islamist extremists,
handing a surprise victory to the Socialists. Rajoy ran and lost
again in 2008 and was savaged even by the right-wing press.
But he survived an attempt to oust him, quietly getting rid
of the old Aznar conservatives and moving the PP toward the
centre. His discrete power plays and pragmatic independence
differentiate him from typical PP leaders, known for their
ideological force or authoritarian style.
"He's a long-distance runner, not a sprinter, and the
economic crisis needs long-distance runners," said member of
parliament Jose Maria Lassalle, a PP moderate, contrasting Rajoy
with his Socialist rival Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba, who was a
sprinter in his youth.
"He embodies a type of soft power, little inclined to impose
things, more about convincing, and that's what Spain needs right
now most of all," said Lassalle, who has known Rajoy for eight
years.
CONSERVATIVE CLUB
Rajoy should be in tune with Europe's current, mostly
conservative, leaders. However, some critics complain he has not
sufficiently fostered a relationship with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel-- a key ally as Spain and the entire euro zone try
to fend off market attacks.
Rajoy, who has a beard first grown when the scars from a
serious car accident prevented him from shaving, is married with
two children.
Schooled by Roman Catholic nuns, he laments the decline of
Latin studies in Spanish schools. His stable provincial family
background appears to make it difficult for him to relate to
young Spaniards frustrated with a youth jobless rate of more
than 40 percent.
He is dismissive of the "Indignados" (or Indignant) movement
that took over public squares in May to protest against the
political status quo and inspired the Occupy Wall Street
movement worldwide.
He smokes the occasional cigar and walks for exercise, a
"minimum 31 days a month" he quips. A former cyclist, he is a
fan of that sport as well as football -- he follows the Real
Madrid team.
Until recently the reserved Rajoy had a dismal approval
rating in opinion polls as Spaniards questioned whether he
understood their problems. But perceptions have lifted as voters
turned to his party to heal the economy.
"Who cares if he is boring if he's winning?" said one of his
advisors, who asked not to be named.
(By Fiona Ortiz; Additional reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and
Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Barry Moody)