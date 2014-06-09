DUBAI, June 9 United Arab Emirates-based lender
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) may sell a
benchmark-sized debut bond issue after announcing plans to meet
fixed income investors, a document from lead managers said on
Monday.
The bank, the sixth-largest by market value listed on the
Abu Dhabi stock exchange, has chosen National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Standard Chartered to arrange roadshows
in the Middle East, Asia and Europe starting June 11, the
document said.
A benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated offering may follow,
subject to market conditions, it added. Traditionally, benchmark
size is understood to mean at least $500 million.
RAKBANK had said in a stock market filing on Monday it was
in the process of setting up an Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN)
programme which would allow it to issue bonds outside of the
United States.
Any bonds under the programme will be issued through a
special purpose vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands and
listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, the statement added.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French)