* NBAD and Stanchart to arrange roadshows Jun 11-16 - leads
* Benchmark dollar bond may follow, subject to market
* Would be RAKBANK's debut bond deal
* Joins other UAE firms tapping market as borrowing costs
fall
DUBAI, June 9 United Arab Emirates-based lender
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) may sell a
benchmark-sized debut bond issue after announcing plans to meet
fixed income investors, a document from lead managers said on
Monday.
RAKBANK, rated BBB+ by Fitch, joins others from the Gulf
Arab state in tapping bond markets at a time when borrowing
costs have tightened thanks to increased interest from foreign
investors and turmoil in other emerging markets.
Both Emaar Malls Group, a unit of Dubai's largest listed
developer Emaar Properties, and telecom operator
Etisalat conclude investor meetings on Tuesday, with
the latter expected to price one of the largest ever bond deals
by a Gulf corporate.
The bank, the sixth-largest by market value listed on the
Abu Dhabi stock exchange, has chosen National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Standard Chartered to arrange roadshows.
Investor meetings are set for the UAE on June 11, followed
by Singapore on June 13 and London on June 16, a separate
document from lead managers said.
A benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated bond issued through
the Rakfunding Cayman Ltd special purpose vehicle may follow,
subject to market conditions. Traditionally, benchmark size is
understood to mean at least $500 million.
Just over 50 percent owned by the government of Ras
al-Khaimah, one of the seven emirates which make up the UAE,
RAKBANK is primarily focused on retail banking, with the lender
deriving 91 percent of its operating income in 2013 from the
area, an investor presentation, obtaining by Reuters, showed.
This strong customer base has been the source of much of the
bank's finance in the past, with deposits providing 75 percent
of its funding needs at March 31, the presentation said.
The bank's Tier 1 - or core - capital ratio stood at 27.6
percent at the end of the first quarter, much higher than most
banks in the UAE and well ahead of Western lenders.
Recently, the lender, with a market capitalisation of $3.8
billion, received approval to lift its foreign ownership cap to
40 percent from 20 percent. A number of companies in the country
have been doing this in recent months after the UAE's inclusion
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)