DUBAI Feb 23 United Arab Emirates-based lender
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) will
increase the amount it is borrowing through an existing 2019
dollar bond, with the deal set to complete later on Monday, a
document from arrangers said.
The sixth-largest lender by market value on the Abu Dhabi
bourse will complete a process known as a tap, with price
guidance set at 100.875, plus/minus 0.125, of the original price
of the bond.
RAKBANK is tapping its $500 million 3.25 percent 2019 bond
, which is currently trading at 101.44.
Rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Fitch, RAKBANK has not
determined the size of the tap, and has picked National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange
the transaction, the document showed.
In November, RAKBANK's CEO told Reuters it was considering
selling a benchmark-sized bond in 2015.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)