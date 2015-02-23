DUBAI Feb 23 United Arab Emirates-based lender
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) will raise a
further $300 million through a re-opening of its due June 2019
bond, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The final price for the issue has been set at 100.875, the
document showed, following initial guidance at 100.875,
plus/minus 0.125, earlier on Monday. The tap takes the overall
size of the bond to $800 million.
The sixth-largest lender by market value on the Abu Dhabi
bourse will complete a process known as a tap, from its $500
million 3.25 percent 2019 bond.
Order books for the bond tap have crossed $500 million, as
per the document.
RAKBANK is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Fitch and has
picked National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered to arrange the transaction.
The tap-issued bonds are fungible with the bonds issued
earlier in the series on March 2, it showed.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)