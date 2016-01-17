ABU DHABI Jan 17 National Bank of Ras Al
Khaimah (RAKBANK) will cut up to 250 jobs as part of a
review of the lender's organisational structure, a spokeswoman
for the Abu Dhabi-listed bank said on Sunday.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates have been adjusting
staffing levels in recent weeks as they react to deteriorating
market conditions and tighter liquidity caused by lower oil
prices.
"RAKBANK revisited the organisation structure of select
departments and made changes where necessary to improve synergy
and efficiency across the bank. We are confident the new
structure is better positioned for continued success," the bank
said in a statement.
The spokeswoman confirmed the number of job losses in
response to questions from Reuters.
