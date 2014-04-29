BRIEF-Mercuries Life Insurance announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
DUBAI, April 29 Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics said on Tuesday that its founding shareholder had agreed to sell 30.6 percent of his stake in the company to Samena Limestone Co, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi, a member of the ruling family of Ras Al Khaimah, which is one of the seven United Arab Emirates, has agreed to sell 250 million shares in the company, RAK Ceramics said in a bourse statement.
The ruling family had been exploring the sale of its shares in RAK Ceramics, sources had told Reuters in March. The sale still needs UAE regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SINGAPORE, March 21 Shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong are among the top performers in the world so far this year, easily returning more than the S&P, as Chinese investors pile into a market that was once the near-exclusive playground of foreign fund managers.
* A total of 2.4 million new shares were successfully conditionally placed with investors at a price of 55 per share, raising 1.32 million stg before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)