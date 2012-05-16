WELLINGTON May 17 New Zealand electronics company Rakon Ltd slipped into the red, posting a small full year loss on Thursday as earnings were slashed by a strong exchange rate and softer demand.

The company said its loss for the year to March 31 was NZ$0.42 million ($0.32 million), compared with a profit of NZ$8.5 million last year.

Rakon said revenue was down 6 percent on a year ago at NZ$178 million, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 47 percent to NZ$13.1 million, against guidance in November for between NZ$14 million and NZ$18 million.

Like last year it did not declare a dividend.

Shares in Rakon last traded down 1.9 percent at NZ$0.53, having gained around 15.6 percent so far this year, although it still down around 58 percent down on a year ago.

Rakon makes components for global positioning systems, mobile phones and for aerospace industries, with operations in New Zealand, Europe, India and China, where it has been increasing production at a factory opened last year.

($1=NZ$1.31) (Gyles Beckford)