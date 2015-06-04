TOKYO, June 4 Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc said on Thursday it would issue new shares to raise about 188 billion yen ($1.5 billion), using 90 percent of the proceeds for debt repayment.

Rakuten said in a statement it would issue about 100 million new shares, boosting the number of its shares by 7.5 percent.

Shares in Rakuten were down nearly 6 percent in early morning trade.

($1 = 124.3300 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)