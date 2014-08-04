UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Aug 4 Japan's biggest online retailer Rakuten Inc posted a 9.9 percent decline in April-June operating profit on Monday, dragged down by its Internet finance segment.
Rakuten's operating profit of 22.21 billion yen ($216.26 million) was in line with expectations of 22.35 billion yen, the mean of five analysts' estimates according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The company did not give a figure for its full-year earnings forecasts but said it expected consolidated revenue and operating income for the year to Dec. 31, excluding the securities business and additional line items if any, to surpass last year's levels. ($1 = 102.7000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources