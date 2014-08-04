TOKYO Aug 4 Japan's biggest online retailer Rakuten Inc posted a 9.9 percent decline in April-June operating profit on Monday, dragged down by its Internet finance segment.

Rakuten's operating profit of 22.21 billion yen ($216.26 million) was in line with expectations of 22.35 billion yen, the mean of five analysts' estimates according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The company did not give a figure for its full-year earnings forecasts but said it expected consolidated revenue and operating income for the year to Dec. 31, excluding the securities business and additional line items if any, to surpass last year's levels. ($1 = 102.7000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)