Sept 5 Ralcorp Holdings Inc :
* Sees savings of $26 million-$31 million in FY 2013 due to
consolidation-slides
* Sees nearly 50 potential private-brand m&a targets-slides
* Ralcorp's long-term goals include mid-single revenue growth
and high
single-digit EPS growth -slides
* Says executional issues are largely behind it -slides
* CEO says consolidation of three businesses to be effective
October 1
* CEO says Kansas City office to be closed by year-end
* CEO says "center store" business to be led by rich koulouris
* Exec says frozen bakery division has 67 percent of implied
value creation
* Exec sees slight deflation for the full year in commodity
costs
* CEO says expects to file financial reports in the next few
wks or possibly
sooner