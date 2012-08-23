By Martinne Geller
Aug 23 Activist investor Corvex Management is
urging Ralcorp Holdings to either sell itself, buy
another company, or change its strategy nearly a year after the
food company rejected a takeover offer from ConAgra Foods Inc
.
Shares of Ralcorp, which manufactures private label -- or
store brand -- foods, rose 2.1 percent on Thursday, following a
securities filing in which Corvex also said it had a stock and
options position in Ralcorp tantamount to 5.13 percent of the
company.
Founded by Keith Meister, one of activist investor Carl
Icahn's disciples, Corvex said in the filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that the "status quo is
unacceptable" and that Ralcorp should "immediately" pursue
alternatives including: a sale of the company, a merger, or a
"self-help strategy with new investor board representation and a
renewed focus on execution, accretive acquisitions and efficient
capital allocation."
Officials at Corvex did not return a call seeking comment.
Ralcorp said in a statement that it values the opinions of
all its shareholders and is committed to acting in their best
interests.
In the filing, Corvex said it had held meetings with Ralcorp
management to discuss operations, strategy and governance and
will seek to have more discussions with management, board
members and other shareholders.
Ralcorp first received an unsolicited $82-per-share takeover
offer from ConAgra, maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy
Choice meals, in March 2011. It rejected that bid, and two
higher ones, and offered to spin off its Post cereals business
instead.
In September 2011, ConAgra walked away from its final bid of
$94 per share, or $5.2 billion. At Wednesday's close, the
combined market capitalization of Ralcorp and Post Holdings Inc
was $4.8 billion.
DEAL REVIVAL?
During its months-long pursuit of Ralcorp, ConAgra said it
was interested in Ralcorp's cereals and its private label
business, which manufactures foods that supermarkets and other
retailers brand as their own.
Despite the loss of the cereal business, ConAgra could
potentially still be interested, said Morningstar analyst Erin
Lash, though she said ConAgra may have soured on the idea
following Ralcorp's ongoing refusal to engage.
A spokeswoman for ConAgra, which has acquired several
smaller brands in the year since, was not immediately available
to comment.
Beyond ConAgra, Lash said there are unlikely to be many
strategic players interested in Ralcorp, since private label
businesses tend to carry slimmer margins than branded ones.
One private label manufacturer is Treehouse Foods,
but Lash said Ralcorp would likely be too big for it. She said
a financial buyer might be more likely.
Corvex's Meister, who left Icahn's business in 2010 to start
his own, said in the filing on Thursday that he intended to
express concern that Ralcorp has "had several serious execution
issues since the Post separation, including disappointing
earnings, inability to file quarterly financials on a timely
basis and poor communication with investors and analysts."
Ralcorp announced a restructuring earlier this month in
which it plans to consolidate various businesses for savings of
$26 million to $31 million in fiscal 2013.
In May, the company said it would have to restate financial
reports for fiscal 2011 and the first quarter of fiscal 2012 to
account for additional impairment charges related to the
spin-off.
Ralcorp shares closed up 2.1 percent at $69.82 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.