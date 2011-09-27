Sept 26 Private-label food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N said it has appointed Chairman William Stiritz as chief executive of its spun-off cereal business, Post Holdings Inc.

Ralcorp, which decided to spin off its cereals unit in July as a wholly owned subsidiary, expects to complete the separation by year-end and plans to list it on the New York Stock Exchange.

The spin-off, which will create two pure-play companies, with Ralcorp focusing on cheaper non-branded foods and Post concentrating on branded cereals, came three years after Ralcorp bought Post Foods from Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N. [ID:nL3E7IE3YQ]

Ralcorp had also rejected branded food giant ConAgra Foods Inc's (CAG.N) unsolicited takeover bid thrice, after which the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta, Healthy Choice meals and Slim Jim meat snacks called off its efforts. [ID:nL3E7KJ276]

The company also said William Stiritz, who has been chairman of the Ralcorp board since 1994, will also serve as chairman of the Post Holdings board.

Shares of Ralcorp closed 0.5 percent lower at $75.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

