Sept 27 Food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc agreed to sell its remaining 20 percent stake in Post Holdings Inc to settle about $200 million of debt outstanding as part of a credit agreement.

The food manufacturer, earlier in the day, had said it was exploring the sale of its stake in Post, the cereal maker it spun off earlier this year.

The company has embarked on a restructuring program that will consolidate its various businesses with the aim of saving $26 million to $31 million in the year ending September 2013.

The company laid out its long-term growth targets and plans for achieving them earlier in the month, after activist investor Corvex Management called on the food manufacturer to take drastic action to improve its stock price.

Ralcorp shares closed up $0.94 at $73.12 and Post closed up $1.14 at $30.63 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.