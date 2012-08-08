Aug 8 Private-label food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc's quarterly profit slightly missed Wall Street expectations, primarily due to weakness in its cereal products business.

Net income from continued operations for the third quarter rose to $30.3 million, or 54 cents per share, from $15.8 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding expenses such as plant closures, merger and integration costs, the company earned 60 cents per share.

Revenue increased 11 percent to $1.03 billion. Sales at its cereal products business, which include ready-to-eat and organic cereals, fell 10 percent to $195.4 million.

However, revenue from its snacks, sauces & spreads business, the main contributor to the company's revenue, rose about 11 percent to $427 million, helped by higher product pricing.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share, on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company last week said it will consolidate its cereal, pasta, and snacks, sauces & spreads businesses into a single company.

Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company closed at $64.26 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)