Nov 4 Rallye SA :

* Launches squeeze-out for Groupe Go Sport

* Squeeze-out launched with price of 9.10 euros per share

* 106,988 Go Sport shares concerned

* Squeeze-out to be implemented as of Nov. 5

* At the launch of the offer Rallye holds 98.32 pct of Groupe Go Sport share capital