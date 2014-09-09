UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Rallye SA :
* Said on Monday that it has informed Groupe GO Sport of its intention to file a simplified tender offer for Groupe GO Sport's shares
* Offer price is 9.10 euros per share
* Offer to to be followed by a squeeze-out, provided that the conditions are met
* Said this price will be subject to review by the independent expert appointed by Groupe GO Sport and the French Financial Markets Authority
Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw3ZthQ6a]
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources