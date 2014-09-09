Sept 9 Rallye SA :

* Said on Monday that it has informed Groupe GO Sport of its intention to file a simplified tender offer for Groupe GO Sport's shares

* Offer price is 9.10 euros per share

* Offer to to be followed by a squeeze-out, provided that the conditions are met

* Said this price will be subject to review by the independent expert appointed by Groupe GO Sport and the French Financial Markets Authority

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw3ZthQ6a]

Further company coverage: